Oregon Highway 226, the Albany-Lyon Highway, is closed in both directions at Lyons at milepost 24.5 until at least Friday afternoon, the Oregon Department of Transportation says.

A single-vehicle crash knocked down a power line, ODOT reported, and repairs are not expected to be finished until Friday afternoon. 

A detour is in place. ODOT said travelers should follow the posted signs, slow down and be aware of crews in the area.

This story will be updated. 

