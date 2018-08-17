Oregon Highway 226, the Albany-Lyon Highway, is closed in both directions at Lyons at milepost 24.5 until at least Friday afternoon, the Oregon Department of Transportation says.
A single-vehicle crash knocked down a power line, ODOT reported, and repairs are not expected to be finished until Friday afternoon.
A detour is in place. ODOT said travelers should follow the posted signs, slow down and be aware of crews in the area.
This story will be updated.
