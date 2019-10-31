Cindy Engstrom had seen the video of dancing witches every Halloween for three or four years before she posted it to a Lebanon social media page last fall.
“It blew up,” she said.
The video originated in Germany and featured women dressed as witches performing a dance routine in a public street. Engstrom thought it was a good idea and expected a handful of others to think so as well. But the online response helped propel dozens of women to the first meeting in Lebanon last December.
Engstrom missed that first meeting due to illness but made the second meeting, where two dance instructors and a dozen other women showed up.
“The interest blew me away,” she said. And the Hocus Pokie Dancers were born.
Kaynor Heineck said she hardly ever checked in on the social media page dedicated to Lebanon.
"The day Cindy posted that video to the page, I happened to be on, and I replied it would be fun," she said.
Heineck describes herself as an organizer and lent her talents to the group from the first meeting, but it wasn't a smooth journey from that meeting to the first performance.
The group started talking about the logistics of recreating the viral video when Engstrom was again sidelined, this time by a heart attack and subsequent hospital stays in January and March.
“It was spring before I started in rehearsals,” Engstrom said. “But now our Facebook group has about 250 gals and 20 or so show up regularly for practice and performances.”
Two weekends ago, the group performed at the request of the Sweet Home City Council at the city’s haunted house event. Last weekend, it was part of the Albany Visitors Association's Trolley of Terror event put on by the Albany Visitors Association. They performed their dance in the streets of the historic Monteith District where ghosts — at least last weekend — were rumored to roam.
The Hocus Pokie Dancers have performed around the mid-valley, including Lebanon at the annual Strawberry Festival parade, Sweet Home and Albany. Sometimes people reach out to them, but more often than not, the group’s “primary witch” seeks out opportunities — like the trolley tour in Albany. The group is already booked for the event next year.
“It’s fun to do one or two times but it’s also fun to do 10 times,” Engstrom said. The group performs the same dance at each event, mirrored after the dance seen in the video from Germany. “When people watch, you want to keep doing it; we’re driven by fun.”
Most of the women carry that fun over into their costumes as well. Ergstrom said most of the dancers make their own hats and the group holds workshops to create their own brooms. This coming spring, the dancers will create an original routine set to the tune of “I Put a Spell on You.”
“The women are just so creative,” Ergstrom said. “I was no dancer, but now I am.”
Heineck said the group regularly teaches the dance to newcomers.
"It happens all the time," she said. "People are always asking to join on Facebook. We're open to anyone. We're not Wicca or anything like that, we're just here for fun and we're open to anyone, even men."