Donations help vandalized Corvallis businesses recover

Seven businesses in downtown Corvallis that had large display windows smashed in a shocking outburst of vandalism last month were reimbursed for their repair costs this week through the generosity of local residents.
A crowdfunding page set up by the Downtown Corvallis Association blew by its initial goal of $10,000 in just two days and has since gone on to raise a little over $24,000, according to DCA director Jennifer Moreland.
On Wednesday, Moreland distributed checks ranging from $550 to $1,400 to the damaged businesses.
“The rest of the money will be used to promote downtown businesses as they reopen,” Moreland said.
Five Star Sports, Many Hands Trading Co., the Clothes Tree, the Toy Factory, Northern Star, Runway Fashion Exchange and the Kid Shoppe all suffered extensive damage in the May 17 rampage.
Many of the shops were just beginning to welcome back customers as the state relaxed some COVID-19 restrictions when they were forced to board up their bashed-in windows, clean up piles of broken glass and try to salvage their inventory.
Clothes Tree owner Nicole Nystrom said she was shocked and saddened when an 11-by-6-foot display window at her downtown boutique was destroyed, but she’s been heartened by the way the community responded.
“A lot of our customers, I think they were more angry than I was. … They were upset and angry, and they wanted to help,” Nystrom said.
“We’re lucky to live in such a nice community,” she added. “Corvallis really does care about its people.”
Mathew McGowan, a 25-year-old transient who is listed in court paperwork as having a Tigard address, was arrested by Corvallis police in connection with the vandalism spree. He was arraigned in Benton County Circuit Court on six felony counts of first-degree criminal mischief and one misdemeanor count of second-degree disorderly conduct, pleading not guilty to all charges.
Since his arrest, McGowan has been held in custody in the Benton County Jail. His next court appearance is a status hearing scheduled for Thursday before Judge Locke Williams.
McGowan is being represented by defense attorney Clark Willes. Deputy Benton County District Attorney Nicholas Pileggi is prosecuting the case.
