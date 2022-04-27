Domed Albany facility is like a sim city to train workers

The new Knife River training facility in Albany promises to give workers from a variety of industries a place to hone their skills and learn from their peers in real-world scenarios.

Its 80,000-square-foot dome is home to a dirt arena big enough to house a semi-truck to train licensed truck drivers and a concrete viewing platform. About 230 acres of the place is dedicated to outdoor training areas for maritime simulations, among other exercises.

This fall, it will host "SimTown," a mock urban training ground featuring overhead and underground hazards.

The Knife River training facility broke ground in July 2020. It began holding outdoor classes in February 2021 while it was being built, and indoors class activities have been held since January.

Funded by the Knife River Corp., a construction materials company, the facility on 35973 Kennel Road Southeast boasts 16,000 square feet for classrooms and conference rooms with capacity for up to 350 people.

The facility was intended for Knife River employees and other companies.

Among those companies is Peterson Cat, a Caterpillar construction equipment dealer based in Western Oregon and Southwest Washington.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

"It's quite unique and really a big investment," said Rich Bolen, rental operations manager at Peterson Cat. "I think it's going to pay a lot of dividends in the future."

Bolen said he was impressed with the facility's classrooms, where students can watch audio and video of their peers after an exercise to break down what went right and what went wrong.

"We were able to have people train on every piece of equipment," Bolen said. "Then they could bring that audio and video of the trainer and the trainee inside, so that everybody could see what was going on."

Bolen said Cat Peterson's new and existing employees intend to train at the facility at least a half-dozen times per year.

According to Albany fire Lt. Tom Henke, there's no such thing as too much training.

The Knife River facility wasn't specifically designed for search and rescue training, Henke said, but it turned out it was a perfect fit for his fellow firefighters.

The most valuable opportunities the Knife River facility has provided for the department, he said, is a place for trench rescue.

The Fire Department, Henke said, has worked with a host of contractors over the years to dig its firefighters trenches to train in, including Albany's Public Works, at Albany's Fire Station 12.

Trenches rescues can be extremely dangerous, according to Henke. When a trench begins to collapse, the soil can move as quickly as 40 miles per hour and trap rescuers.

"That trench, once it's collapsed, is highly unstable and can continue to collapse," Henke said. "That's why having a team capable of performing trench rescue, recognizing hazards and having people with training and the equipment to rescue somebody is really important."

Henke said the Fire Department plans to train at one of the property's ponds for water rescue training in the near future.

The Knife River training facility is having a grand opening at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 28, complete with an equipment demonstration.

Speakers at the event include Knife River President and CEO Dave Barney, Commissioner of Oregon's Bureau of Labor and Industries Val Hoyle, Oregon Department of Transportation Director Kris Strickler and National Ready-Mix Concrete Association Executive Director Mike Phillips.

Love 3 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0