After a nearly yearlong investigation into Albany Helping Hands, results are in, with state officials concluding the homeless shelter's board of directors' "governance and accounting practices have fallen below legal standards."

Now, the department's Civil Enforcement Division has shared its findings with the nonprofit. Mid-Valley Media obtained the letter, dated July 20.

Members of Albany Helping Hands say they will follow through with the guidance the department outlined.

Last year, an exodus saw key staff members — including Executive Director Emma Deane, Program Manager Allison Bumgarner and Leigh Matthews Bock, who handled marketing, human resources support and served as the grant manager — left the organization.

About the same time, complaints filed to the state Department of Justice detailed concerns over mishandling donations and allegations that money was being funneled to an unregistered nonprofit, Hands of Mercy.

The complaints also alleged unfair hiring practices, violating equal opportunity laws and breaching bylaws, including not holding elections and proper documentation of meeting minutes.

The nearly yearlong investigation involved reviewing bylaw, IRS forms, reviewing meeting minutes, financial materials and interviewing complainants.

What investigators found was potential noncompliance with tax laws, insufficient record-keeping and breached bylaws, among other “concerns.” Some allegations were not reviewed, because the DOJ said it was not the authority on those matters.

Money handling

The DOJ investigation uncovered areas of concern with respect to financial responsibilities, alleging problems in bookkeeping, potentially running afoul of tax laws and engaging in transactions with possible conflicts of interest.

For example, Albany Helping Hands receives grants and donations for expressed purposes. However, for the most part, the shelter pooled grants and donations together despite those restrictions.

“Not accounting for restricted funds interferes with directors’ ability to fulfill their fiduciary duties and can potentially result in legal actions by the department, donors or grantors, or the IRS,” the letter says.

The report also details concern over taxes that were not withheld or reported to the IRS.

Around $342,000 was paid out in the form of stipends, allowances or bonuses that were neither taxed nor reported to the IRS, according to the DOJ. Most of those receiving the stipends between 2015 and 2022 were residents or clients, unhoused individuals who had titles such as "thrift store manager" or "kitchen manager."

But such payments should be considered compensation and taxed appropriately if a stipend exceeds $500 a year or more than 20% of what an employee would be paid, the letter says.

Helping Hands made approximately $229,000 in payments to “volunteers” without withholding taxes and without reporting the payments via 1099 forms, according to the document.

The report details another $95,000 paid to staffers for monthly allowances for gas, phones and other expenses in which taxes were not withheld. Another $18,000 in bonuses were also not properly taxed or reported, according to the document.

The DOJ strongly encouraged consulting a tax accountant: “Board members may be held personally liable for unpaid payroll taxes.”

The report also detailed concerns over payments made to the former director of Sweet Home’s H.O.P.E. Several Albany Helping Hands directors also serve in leadership positions in that organization.

The report details monthly payments, compensation and a loan which was later forgiven without explanation. The loan was contingent upon the election of five Helping Hands board members to the Sweet Home organization.

The DOJ found this problematic because H.O.P.E. bylaws state board members shall serve without pay and shall not receive direct or indirect benefit.

“While serving on multiple boards is not uncommon, it can give rise to conflict-of-interests that may make it difficult for board members to fulfill their fiduciary duties to act in the best interests of the organization,” the report reads.

Breaching bylaws

The letter also details an alleged breach in bylaws. The organization requires periodic elections of both directors and officers. The Department of Justice found that there were no records of the organization having elections before 2022.

When the DOJ asked why no elections had taken place, board members responded that they had not felt there was any reason to change the current officers, according to the report.

“They (bylaws) are statutorily required and failing to follow the bylaws may put the board members, and the organization, at legal risk,” the document, dated July 20, reads.

Lack of recordkeeping

The organization also failed to maintain meeting minutes for approximately 23 board meetings between 2015 and 2022.

When asked about the missing minutes, board members stated two computers had crashed, and the information could not be received, according to the document.

The meeting minutes were also insufficient and lacked important information, the DOJ said. For example, some meeting minutes did not record attendance, and often omitted the names of absent board members. This makes it difficult to judge if a quorum was present, the DOJ noted.

And any transactions that occur in the absence of a quorum are null and void, the report read.

Other information regarding voting was also lacking. Abstentions were not recorded, which are pertinent for votes involving conflict-of-interest transactions.

The minutes also detailed that one board member had been absent at least 85 times.

What now?

In its report the Department of Justice did not list any fees or penalties. The report did, however, outline some suggestions to the board to ensure compliance with the Oregon Nonprofit Corporation Act and the organization’s bylaws.

They include:

Conducting elections.

Adequate maintaining meeting minutes.

Attend board meetings.

Implement appropriate accounting and recordkeeping systems for restricted grants and donations.

Abide by IRS regulations regarding compensations and withholdings.

Awareness of the effect of paying volunteers under labor and tax laws.

The DOJ received complaints over unfair hiring practices. However, the issue was not addressed in the review because the agency does not oversee adherence to equal opportunity employment laws. Other agencies such as the IRS were also listed as being authorities on matters regarding taxes and other areas of law.

Now that the investigation has concluded, Executive Director Don Sparks said he feels a sense of relief, as if the worst is behind them.

Sparks believes that no criminal acts were found in the report. Since the onslaught of complaints, it has been a challenging time for the organization, Sparks said.

“People stepped back from us,” he said.

The organization even lost out on grant funding from the city, he added.

Since the beginning of investigation, there has been a general distrust for the organization, including among those who would have donated to the cause as well as city leaders. Because of a rash of 911 calls, in January Albany police identified the area as endangering safety, citing difficulties in getting the organization to partner with the Police Department.

Going forward, the organization plans to follow the recommendations outlined by the DOJ, Sparks said. The board has already started to improve their meeting minute-taking, he added.

As for the other concerns, including those with tax implications, that is still being discussed, he said.

“We are doing our best to try to meet a need that is greater than ever,” he said.

