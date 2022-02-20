 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dogs will have their day this month in Albany

Local dog lovers will have a chance to see nearly 1,500 dogs from around the country compete at the Linn County Kennel Club Dog Show, set for Friday, Feb. 25 through Sunday, Feb. 27.

The public is welcome from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day at the Linn County Fair & Expo Center in Albany. Competitions are scheduled in conformation, agility, obedience, rally, Canine Good Citizen and Trick Dog testing, plus a competition just for puppies. The event is open to all ages, and admission is free with a $5 parking fee.

Spectators can meet and greet a variety of dog breeds; learn about responsible dog ownership; speak with dog owners, breeders and handlers; watch judging of various breeds in the conformation category, and cheer for their favorites; and watch dog owner-handlers compete in the National Owner-Handled Series.

Obedience and rally trials will test dogs’ understanding of commands as they maneuver hurdles and retrieve articles. Visitors can watch dogs perform and show off their skills in a Trick Dog competition on Saturday.

Only dogs registered in advance for competitions are permitted on show grounds. Masks are required indoors, regardless of vaccination status.

Further information is available at https://linncountykennelclub.com.

