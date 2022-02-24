 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dogs have their day this weekend in Albany

022716-adh-nws-champion (copy)

Andrew Mueller, 13, of La Center, Washington, and his Pug, Carlton, walk the floor at the 2016 Linn County Kennel Club Dog show at the Linn County Fair and Expo Center. This year's show is set for Feb. 25-27.

 David Patton, Democrat-Herald

Local dog lovers will have a chance to see nearly 1,500 dogs from around the country compete at the Linn County Kennel Club Dog Show, set for this Friday through Sunday, Feb. 25-27.

The public is welcome from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily at the Linn County Fair & Expo Center in Albany. Competitions are scheduled in conformation, agility, obedience, rally, Canine Good Citizen and Trick Dog testing, plus a competition for puppies. The event is open to all; admission is free with a $5 parking fee.

Spectators can meet and greet a variety of breeds; learn about responsible dog ownership; speak with owners, breeders and handlers; watch judging of various breeds in the conformation category; and see dog owner-handlers compete in the National Owner-Handled Series.

Obedience and rally trials will test dogs’ understanding of commands as they maneuver hurdles and retrieve articles. Visitors can watch dogs show off their skills in a Trick Dog competition on Saturday.

Only dogs registered in advance for competitions are permitted on show grounds. Masks are required indoors, regardless of vaccination status.

Further information is available at https://linncountykennelclub.com.

