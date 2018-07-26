It's one thing, if you're a dog, to be able to sniff out your favorite toy or the hiding place for the bag of treats.
But trying to find a dropped glove along a winding outdoor track half an hour or more after the article was lost is another challenge altogether.
The American Spaniel Club held a tracking contest Wednesday morning at Linn-Benton Community College to see whether seven canine competitors had the right stuff to find three items laid out along a path several hundred yards long.
The tracking challenge is one of a multitude of activities scheduled this week for The American Spaniel Club Cocker Spaniel National Specialty, which is marking its first visit to the mid-valley.
The American Spaniel Club is divided into five regions, with the national event moving to a new region each year, said Colleen Keough, a club member and an American Kennel Club tracking judge. This is the first year the event has been held in the Pacific Northwest, part of the Western Region, since 1977, and the first time, to her knowledge, that it's been in Albany.
Most of the activities are being held at the Linn County Fair & Expo Center. Agility, obedience and hunt tests will be a part of the week's events, which wrap up Sunday.
Wednesday's tracking test was set up to mimic the path of a small child out for a ramble. Walking on a leash or harness with their owner, dogs had to find a glove, a sock and a bandanna that were each laid out along a path 30 minutes to two hours ahead of time.
Adding to the challenge, the dogs had to change directions three to five times and cross both grass and asphalt to follow the track.
The event is meant to be a game for both dog and owner, although some dogs who work in search and rescue are known for having won similar tracking tests, Keough said. Dogs who pass receive an AKC certificate and a green rosette from the American Spaniel Club, along with a map etched on a plaque of the track they worked.
Unlike the rest of the competitions during the Cocker Spaniel National Specialty, this particular contest was open to all breeds. Participants Wednesday included a Newfoundland, a Labrador retriever and a Belgian Malinois.
People who are interested in trying tracking with their dogs after the Specialty leaves town are invited to contact the Luckiamute Tracking Club near Salem, Keough said. The AKC-affiliated dog club focuses on tracking dogs and tracking events and lists upcoming events on its website, www.luckiamute.org.
For more spaniel-related fun, however, Keough said she encourages people to check out one of the events at the fairgrounds.
“We have a whole variety of activities, morning through evening, that the public is invited to come out and watch," she said.
Agility runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday through Sunday, while obedience and rally runs from 8 a.m. till 3 or 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday.
Other events include a Top 20 owner-handler gala, an '80s lip sync contest and an awards banquet. More information is available on the group's website, https://bit.ly/2A9xVSm.
"If people are interested in dogs or in learning more about cocker spaniels, the fairgrounds is the place to be," Keough said.
