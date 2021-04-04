Dog killed in Lebanon house fire Saturday night

A Lebanon house fire late Saturday night killed a dog inside the home, but no residents were present at the time of the blaze, according to a news release from the Lebanon Fire District.

The cause of the fire, which occurred in the 100 block of South Williams Street, remains under investigation, the news release states. No firefighters were hurt during the response.

Firefighters responded at about 10:45 p.m. after a passerby noticed smoke coming form the home, called 911 and tried to contact any residents who might have been inside.

According to the news release, the incident commander arrived to find smoke coming from the eaves and front door of the residence. When firefighters arrived, arrived, they quickly made access through the front door, but were pulled back due to radically changing fire conditions.

Firefighters trained water streams through a bedroom window and were able to reengage the blaze after ventilation holes were cut in the roof. Cutting holes in the roof area allows smoke and other hot gasses to escape the building, which helps with visibility, makes fire conditions better for victims and assists firefighters in extinguishing the flames, the news release states.