Officer Kris Schendel's first experience enforcing Albany's sign code came with the 2016 general election season. The first week alone, he picked up 300 signs in violation of the code.
This election season hasn't been nearly as bad. The Albany code enforcement officer called candidates Monday to warn them he'd be doing a sweep, and as of Tuesday morning he found just four political signs placed where they shouldn't be. He also found a couple dozen misplaced signs advertising garage sales or real estate deals.
Schendel said he doesn't know for sure, but he hopes the reduction means people are more aware now, both that the city has a sign code and the rules that code contains.
"It is kind of, not an obscure code, but a code not a lot of people think of," he said.
Under Albany's municipal code, no sign can be attached to any kind of utility pole. No signs are allowed on private property unless the owner agrees. And no signs are allowed in the public right of way — which includes planter strips along sidewalks.
Most misplaced signs are there simply because people don't understand those rules, said Marilyn Smith, the city's spokeswoman. For instance, the little park at the southwest corner of Lyon Street and First Avenue, across from Albany Civic Theater, is private property. Signs can be placed there only through permission by First Avenue Properties LLC.
Schendel said people definitely don't understand the utility pole rules. Many of the signs he recovered during Tuesday's sweep were garage sale signs that had been attached to phone or power poles.
No one has been cited for violating the sign code so far this year, Schendel said. He said the Albany Police Department, which took over sign code enforcement from the city's building division in 2016, wants to work first to make sure everyone is informed of the rules.
That's what Monday's calls and Tuesday's sweep were meant to do. Schendel said now that he's notified real estate agents and candidates about proper sign placement rules, any new signs they put in the wrong place may trigger a citation.
"We're trying to get people more knowledgeable about the code, and where they can and can't put signs," he said.
City officials updated Albany's sign code earlier this year but made no changes to sign sizes or where they can be placed. Instead, the changes actually ease restrictions because they no longer consider the content of signs when enforcing rules.
The old code had specific rules for political signs as opposed to, say, signs advertising a business. To know the category to which the sign belonged, a person had to read it. That's no longer the case.
Here's how it works now: One temporary sign no larger than 3 square feet is allowed on property for up to a full year. Doesn't matter what it says. It can be political, advertise a sale or say pretty much anything else, as long as it doesn't violate obscenity statutes.
Things change during election season. For up to 45 days before an election and seven days afterward, people can place as many signs as there are issues and candidates on a ballot.
Say you've got three ballot measures and three open positions with six candidates running in all. You can have up to nine signs on your property. Doesn't matter what they say. They can be all for the same candidate or issue, or all nine can say, "Free Kittens." But after election season is over, all but one must come down.
Schendel said he's seen one property with close to a dozen signs so far this election season. Under the new code, however, that's OK: Ballots for Albany voters will include at least a dozen slots for candidates and measures this November.
Both the full sign code and a quick-read breakdown of the basic rules are available on the city's website, cityofalbany.net. The full municipal code is under the City Council link, a note on election signs can be found under the Departments/City Manager link, and the "quick reference" link can be found under Departments/Police, Forms, Licenses and Worksheets.
In spite of all the available information, errors can occur, Schendel said. People who see a sign they believe is in violation of the code can call him at 541-791-0181.
"I'm the sole guy that does sign enforcement, so I can't be on every street all the time. As soon as I'm made aware of them, I go out and grab them and follow up on where they need to be," he said.
"Give me a call. I'll take care of it."