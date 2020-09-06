Diversity of thought: A look at Albany's Human Relations Commission

On Tuesday, Aug. 25, the Albany Human Relations Commission met via videoconference due to state social distancing requirements.
The board is tasked with strengthening connections within Albany’s diverse community and recommending programs, ordinances and initiatives to the City Council.
City Councilor Alex Johnson II spoke about a peaceful protest held in June in the wake of George Floyd’s death. The councilor, who is Black, said he was brought to his knees on the street in tears at the story of a young white boy who stood on the courthouse steps shouting, “Black lives matter.” The boy told Johnson he was afraid the only father he had ever known — a Black man — would be killed.
Johnson spoke of his own property being vandalized, emails crammed with curses and phone calls carrying death threats. When he completed his presentation, board member Jo Rae Perkins, who is white, asked to speak.
“The hate stuff that you get and the hate stuff that I get, they’re different but they’re the same,” she said. “My son was physically assaulted and his face broken here in Albany and the police never followed up, and it was a hate crime. My life has been threatened. I understand what it’s like as a white woman. I understand. There is no place for hate. We all want to love and be loved, we want people to care about us.”
The statement highlighted the ambiguity at the heart of the HRC: how to foster diversity when the board’s seven members disagree on the definition of the word. Perkins’ appointment to the board, she said, was an effort to add a conservative voice — an illustration of the larger nationwide divide between the right and the left at the intersection of politics and human rights.
Dissenting opinions
Perkins, who is running for U.S. Senate, told the board that night that she was live on Facebook during the march in Albany and bragged about the gathering all over the state. But a review of her Facebook page showed no videos from the rally.
On Aug. 28, in response to questions from the Democrat-Herald, Perkins said the videos might have been deleted by Facebook, then said they had been on her private timeline — unlike other videos of rallies to reopen the state and videos that framed Black Lives Matter protests in Portland as lawlessness, which were posted to her public timeline.
The Albany rally videos were later posted to her public timeline as well, after a request from the Democrat-Herald to view them. They show Perkins attending the rally, talking with participants and cheering speakers, including Johnson.
Prior to Aug. 28, the first mention of the rally on Perkins' public timeline was in a video posted June 8 in which she mentions the event in passing after speaking about Black Lives Matter, saying that “Black Lives Matter only cares some of the time.”
In that video, she says she spoke to young adults at the Albany demonstration asking if they were pro-choice and telling them Planned Parenthood was founded to “get rid of the Black population.”
“Black lives matter when it’s convenient for a group of people,” she said. “Let me state it again because I know what I just said will be taken completely out of context. Black lives matter, brown lives matter, your life matters, my life matters, every life is important.”
As a member of the HRC — a board she said she questioned the need for — Perkins has pushed for an “all cultures” celebration instead of Festival Latino or LGBTQ pride events and said there is only one race: the human race.
During the course of a 90-minute interview with the Democrat-Herald in August, Perkins made a number of statements that seem to run counter to the HRC's mission of promoting diversity.
She said the practice of prohibiting families of color from obtaining mortgages or moving into certain neighborhoods — known as redlining — was not responsible for the generational wealth gap between Black and white families but that a government mandate to remove Black fathers from the home to receive welfare funds was the culprit and that people who identify as LGBTQ are making a lifestyle choice.
Posts on her social media accounts warn that donating to Black Lives Matter through ACTBLUE — an online third party fundraising entity — means the money goes to Democratic candidates, a claim that has been debunked; suggest that George Floyd, the Black man killed when a police officer pressed his knee into his neck for eight minutes, may have died from fentanyl in his system; and argue that referring to racism points out differences between races that do not exist.
Perkins was appointed to the HRC in 2019.
Her appointment to the board — made by Councilor Bill Coburn — falls under what the city describes as "diversity of thought."
“Beyond and independent of democratic principles, diversity leads to strength,” said City Manager Peter Troedsson. “Without this diversity, there is a risk of developing ‘group think.’ This uniformity of opinion can’t provide the diverse perspectives that generate sound policy decisions, and often leads to failures associated with a lack of critical thinking.”
Born in controversy
The HRC was established by the Albany City Council in 2007 following a controversial attempt to create a Hispanic-themed "Plaza las Americas" at Timber-Linn Park.
That effort sparked a debate about celebrating one culture and not others. In letters to the Democrat-Herald, proponents argued that the plaza would celebrate diversity. Those against the project said it was unreasonable to construct a plaza to honor one culture, it threatened their identity and it forced Mexican culture on those who didn’t share it.
An oral history of the time shows that the council opted to create the HRC but a scuffle broke out over its name. Some wanted to call it the Human Rights Commission, but that suggestion was eventually shot down by the council and the Human Relations Commission was born.
“The whole reason the Albany Human Relations Commission was established was to create a harmonious community with a focus on equity, diversity and inclusion,” said HRC Chair Stephanie Newton, adding that she was speaking for herself and not the HRC as a whole.
But when the board was first formed, its mission was even muddier than it is now. In 2017, 10 years after its founding, members of the HRC came before the City Council with a request to clarify the board’s charter by adding three words: equity, diversity and inclusion.
Some thought those terms were unnecessary.
“They’re buzzwords that are out there now,” said Councilor Rich Kellum. “They’re used with some folks with great intention. They’re also used by Black Lives Matter who, some of them, beat you up if you voted for the wrong guy. … What I object to is that there are some of these organizations that act this way using that language specifically.”
“You can say something very plainly,” Councilor Bessie Johnson added. “That will cover things for years. But if you put a buzzword and all of the sudden there’s another buzzword, you have to change it again. I think the way it is is just fine.”
The words, members of the HRC said, already existed in other city statements. Councilors Mike Sykes, Bessie Johnson and Kellum voted against the change. The words were eventually added to the HRC’s charter at a work session later that year.
Redefining diversity
Members of the HRC are appointed by the city councilor in their ward — standard city protocol for all advisory boards. Currently, there is one person of color that sits on the board — Daniel Ropp, who noted during his first meeting that he was adopted from Korea.
Ropp was appointed in 2019.
On his social media, he has several memes speaking out against the recognition of transgender people, including one that states: "If I had a dollar for every gender, I’d have two dollars and a couple of counterfeits."
When contacted earlier this month about the posts and his understanding of the HRC’s purpose, Ropp said he identifies as Christian but that his beliefs do not influence his position on the board.
“I’m a Christian. I believe the Bible and personally believe there’s two genders,” he said. “You’re a male or female. That’s just my personal opinion. I don’t expect people to accept it. I expect them to respect it. I believe in treating people the way you would want to be treated no matter their race, their sex, no matter what.”
Kellum appointed Ropp to the HRC.
“He’s Asian, he’s not some generic white guy,” Kellum said. “He knows what it’s like to have someone discriminate against him because he has a head on his shoulders. … I know this diversity of thought is all about having a lot of different thoughts coming together. I have not seen what is on his Facebook page, if he agrees or disagrees with the homosexual community or trans groups. I’m a guy who says there are exactly two sexes. If you have a question about that, drop your pants, and if you have a outtie you’re a guy and if you have an innie you’re a girl. That’s a legitimate perspective. There are people that say if you don’t believe as we do, you’re racist or homophobic. I’m saying, if you want a lot of diversity, let’s have everything talked about.”
A dangerous concept?
The HRC's intention surrounding what it means by diversity is ambiguous at best and, as a reckoning of the nation’s relation to race grows, questions are being raised as to whether a board built to strengthen the bonds of a diverse community can afford to amplify voices that, at times, run counter to traditionally held definitions of diversity and racial equity.
Adam Schwartz is an associate professor of language, culture and society at Oregon State University with a Ph.D in language, reading and culture.
“Race itself is a social construction, but the consequences of that construction are real,” he said. “They’re real consequences and lived realities. And that stuff is exemplified in what’s being pointed out here (with the HRC).
“The concept of diversity of thought is really dangerous. The implication here is that perspectives that uphold racist ideals, oppressive ideals, are just as good to be heard out and understood as those that represent voices of the marginalized in society.”
Angel Harris is the president of the local chapter of the NAACP.
"The mission of the HRC is clear," she said, quoting the group's mission statement. "How does a board that does not represent the city's diverse racial community fulfill such a mission? There is not one Black or brown person on this 'diverse' board. ... The mission first needs to start with the board."
But Troedsson said it's not reasonable for any one group or political party to claim the high ground on morality.
“Democracy is messy,” he said. “And it takes time. If you’re going to do it right, you’re going to have to be patient. … In our democratic and representative form of government, there are many people who make up our communities … each with a right to be heard and represented."
Troedsson added that any board or commission benefits from diversity of thought.
“That’s the bigger issue here,” Schwartz said of the HRC operating under the umbrella of the city. “How does change get made then? If we’re talking about a systemic issue, this is systemic racism. The fact that you have city officials defending these appointments, this is how systemic racism gets enacted.”
The relationship between the city and the current makeup of the HRC stands in contrast, he said, to the way South Albany High School arrived at RedHawks as the school's new mascot. Schwartz said he worked with people in the district who were involved in the process of changing the name of the school's old mascot, the Rebels — imagery soaked in racist, Confederate history.
“Within the same racist architecture, the high school that assigned this mascot, change is still possible within the architecture,” he said. “But change is never going to come from top down, it’s always going to come from the citizenry.
“The ways in which these individuals simply have the right to not only make and defend these statements, but the right to sit on this particular board, is indicative of a larger problem.”
Pushing back on pride
During one of Perkins' first meetings at the HRC, she asked about the board’s calendar of events. The board traditionally has supported Festival Latino and LGBTQ events.
“I’m politically incorrect,” she said at the February 2020 meeting, referring to the group’s support of an LGBTQ march. “I don’t really care if that’s what someone is. We’re not doing a straight pride march, why are we promoting this stuff? Because we’re segregating, and I’m anti-segregation.”
Perkins also noted she would never go to the LGBTQ march and hadn’t been to the Festival Latino.
“They (HRC) focus on what people do with their lifestyle. It is their choice,” Perkins said during her August interview with the Democrat-Herald. “I don’t run around saying, 'Look at me, I’m a straight female.' I don’t need a parade to say, 'Hey, look at me, I have straight pride.' I talked about it for years … what if I had a straight pride parade? People would flip out because they would say I’m bigoted.”
Perkins noted that she was not anti-LGBTQ but that the issue simply wasn’t her business and that the group didn't need to be "highlighted."
“This resistance isn’t new,” Schwartz said. "These (LBGTQ) parades are the evolution of that struggle. Whiteness doesn’t need to struggle in that way. It is celebrated at every turn and breath of what defines our nation-state, what it means to be in school, what it means to be successful. Whiteness defines the way in which we are intelligent, the ways in which we speak, and so we don’t need, as white people, any special representation for that to be seen.”
Keith Kolkow, who identifies as a gay man, is currently running for City Council — the body that appoints members to the HRC. He is the founder and organizer of the local LGBTQ pride event.
"(The comments) highlight exactly why there is a need for events like Albany Pride for our youth," he said. "At least one day a year, these kids have a day to fully celebrate themselves and be a priority. I understand it may be out of (Perkins') experience to realize how difficult it is for the youth in our community, since she likely has never had to hide an entire part of her identity from her family and friends. Those who claim identifying as LGBTQ+ is a 'lifestyle choice' should ask themselves why anyone would want to make the choice to possibly be kicked out of their home, targeted for harassment and, up until this year, possibly fired from their job for identifying as LGBTQ+."
Reconciling the diversity of thought on the board, Newton said, can be difficult in relation to its mission.
"When you have people with viewpoints that don't align with the original intention or mission of what your commission is set out to accomplish, it can lead to complications," Newton said. "Members of the commission are appointed by a city councilor, and it would make sense to appoint a member of the community that aligns with the mission of the commission, but that is not always the case."
Diversity of thought
Over the course of six days in August, Albany reported two separate hate crimes.
On Aug. 10, three cars were tagged in an apartment complex — one with the N-word and two others with swastikas. The car spray-painted with the N-word was parked near a Black family’s apartment. The car with the swastika belonged to a gay man.
Six days later, several cars were splashed with white paint and had the letters “WLM” drawn on them, signifying "white lives matter" — a phrase often used to discredit the Black Lives Matter movement.
“There’s no excuse for that,” Perkins said of the crimes. “And I wouldn’t try to come up with an excuse.”
Perkins said she thought the first crime was most likely committed by a young person and said she hoped they were caught. But she stopped short of calling it a hate crime.
“They need to be taught some decorum and respect for other people. I don’t know that, how do I say this, the inkling is people are going to want to tar and feather who it was and take them to diversity training,” she said. “No, they need to learn some respect."
Perkins said she thinks most people in Albany already treat other residents fairly and that she hopes to focus on homelessness during her time on the HRC.
“Your sexuality, that’s your business, that has nothing to do with me,” she said. “But when I see homeless veterans and homeless people on the street, that affects all of us.”
But the NAACP's Harris said the residents of Albany deserve better than the current makeup of the board.
"We are living in times when we are seeing the murders of Black and brown bodies in full view," she said. "We just celebrated the 57th anniversary of the March on Washington. We are now in 2020 addressing the same racist systems and barriers.
"Now is the time to make a change. Now is the time to lead not only in words on paper but in real action that backs up those powerful words.
"In the words of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., 'The time is always right to do what is right.' Leaders of Albany, your community is watching and demanding that you lead with justice."
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.