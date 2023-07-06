Facing harsh weather conditions, Lebanon firefighters saved multiple homes from a tree fire Wednesday, July 5, according to a news release.

Firefighters responded to the scene behind a property on 2846 S. Main Road and found a grass and brush fire in a ditch that threatened homes and burned fencing, according to a district news release.

Crews quickly controlled the fire and spent another hour extinguishing hot spots, according to the district. No one was injured, and structural damage was limited to a "lean-to" on an adjacent property.

In the news release, Lebanon Fire reminded everyone to have a defensible space around their property by trimming back vegetation, removing combustible yard debris and keeping plants "lean and green."

