Albany firefighters responded Wednesday to a first-alarm fire about 2:30 p.m. along a ditch line at Eicher Road south of Highway 20. No one was injured.
The property owners were burning under agricultural rules and the work was allowed, said Sandy Roberts, spokeswoman for the Albany Fire Department. but the blaze got away from them and charred fencing and a couple of power poles before crews could put it out.
Roberts said the fire burned about an acre and a half. Tangent sent an engine to Station 12 for coverage but no mutual aid was needed at the scene.
"Our recommendation is, if it's a legal day to burn, please still use caution. It's extremely dry," Roberts said. "Also make sure you have plenty of water with you while you're burning in case the fire gets bigger than expected."