Districts work to keep students fed during closure

On Monday, Sunrise Elementary School in Albany served 65 meals to kids no longer in school after districts were ordered to close due to COVID-19. It was the most meals served throughout Greater Albany Public Schools in a single day since the shut down. On Tuesday, Sunrise served over 100 meals.

"We have a high need," said Principal Bob Daugherty. "We have a lot of low-income families."

Currently, GAPS has 13 meal sites, including the Mid-Willamette Valley YMCA. Families can also visit FISH in Albany on SE Hill Street and receive a meal by mentioning the school district. In Corvallis, the district has set up four meal sites with one in Philomath, serving over 300 meals on Monday. Lebanon students and families have the option of a drive thru meal site set up at Lebanon High School. On Tuesday, the district handed out 448 meals, working with food it already had in schools, guaranteeing breakfast and lunch to students, but for students who cannot reach the meal sites, being guaranteed a meal is more complicated.

With schools closed and parents still required to go to work if their jobs cannot be done remotely or the family cannot sustain the financial impact of a lost paycheck, some children do not have transportation to a meal site.