Districts seek guidance for seniors, graduation still on

According to a statement from ODE, the agency is working to meet the needs of seniors.

“We are prioritizing support for our seniors on the path to graduation and also considering learning supports and materials for all other students. We are considering federal waivers for assessments, and the U.S. Department of Education has shared that it will provide expedited waiver processes," the statement to superintendents read. "We will review these options for flexibility as they become available. The State Board of Education will look at instructional hours requirements and adjust rules to conform to these extraordinary circumstances. We’ll be putting out more information on graduation, testing and instructional hours later this month.”

"We're starting with the kids closest to the finish line and moving back from there," Noss said, noting that there are several options being discussed about how to keep seniors on track to graduate.

"We're working with ODE," he added. "They're working to provide the district with answers."

GAPS is currently assessing the needs of households in regards to internet access and teachers have started checking in personally with students.