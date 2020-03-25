Districts address student progress during closure

If they’re not in high school, Noss said, Corvallis students shouldn’t be concerned about being held back in the same grade. But he said ODE is still ironing out how high school class credits will be awarded.

While individual districts can determine supplemental learning for K-11, seniors still need to meet state requirements for graduation.

"We will work with seniors individually to meet these requirements," Goff said, noting that the majority of Albany seniors were on track to graduate prior to the six-week setback.

Albany seniors who were not on track to graduate, or who are otherwise affected by the change in requirements issued by ODE, will be contacted by school administrators to develop a specialized education plan that will improve their chance at graduating.

Those requirements may include having teachers adjust curriculum next year to focus on topics that would have been taught in classes this spring during the closure.

Corvallis schools will still be providing students with supplies, work and follow-up from teachers, Noss said, and parents should feel free to reach out with feedback on course materials to help stir up “more robust” content as the lockdown progresses.