Architects working for the Corvallis School District brought a preliminary draft site plan for renovations at Garfield Elementary School to a committee of community members Thursday night.
The Garfield Elementary Design Advisory Committee was asked to provide feedback on a draft plan that includes a new classroom wing adjacent to the school’s existing gym along Northwest 11th Street, expansions to the school’s office, a new bus loading zone and new parking along Northwest Dixon Street and a reconfiguration of the existing parking lot that would add a parent loading zone.
These plans, which district staff said are far from finalized, would expand the building’s footprint from 42,000 square feet to around 62,000 square feet, adding six new classrooms and replacing three existing modular classrooms.
Garfield is slated to begin renovations in early 2020 as part of the district’s $200 million bond, which voters approved in May of 2018.
The committee, which includes 15 members of the Garfield community, was largely positive about the plan and spent a lot of time discussing exactly how the parking lot should be reconfigured to make it safer for students.
Ty Koellmann, an architect with the DLR Group, the firm designing the expansion, said the plan for reconfiguring the existing parking lot would involve moving the entrance so that it’s more offset from Northwest 12th Street, to create more room for cars to line up so they don’t block traffic on Northwest Garfield Avenue, and adding a 12-foot-wide bike and pedestrian path in front of the school that would go all the way from 11th Street to Dixon Street, creating pathways that would keep students walking or biking to school from having to cross through the parking lot.
The draft plan also adds 10 spaces to the existing parking lot and 14 spaces along the new bus loading zone, he said, to bring the school up to the 52 spaces building code would require the school to have.
“It’s hard to eliminate every problem (with parking and traffic), but we can try to minimize the big ones,” he said.
Kalina Kunert, a project manager with DLR Group, said some of this plan would require the district to work with the city, since code prohibits building parking between the street and the building, so expanding the existing parking lot would potentially not be allowed.
Kunert said since the school already has an existing non-compliant lot, the district could argue the changes are just a reconfiguration of the existing non-conformance. The change in location for the school’s entrance, she said, was potentially more acceptable to the city because it would get traffic off the road and offset the entrance more from 12th Street, which would make it less confusing to drivers.
Kunert said the next step for the design is for the architects to have a pre-application meeting with city officials.