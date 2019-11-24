Measure 2-124, the Nov. 5 ballot item that establishes a Benton County 911 emergency dispatch service taxing district, swept all nine Corvallis precincts and 17 or 22 wards countywide.
Final results released by the Benton County Elections Office show that the measure passed overall with 61.39% of voters favoring it and 38.61% voting no. Countwide the voter turnout was 33.83%.
The new district will be paid for with property tax increases and will allow the current dispatch center at the law enforcement building in Corvallis to increase from 17 employees to 28. District backers say the increase is critical to improving countywide emergency response.
The industry standard for emergency dispatch service is to get first responders en route to a call within 60 seconds 90% of the time.
The Corvallis dispatch center was as high as 94% more than a decade ago, but in recent years its rate has been as low as 66%. The number was 71% in 2018.
The measure authorizes a rate of 65 cents per $1,000 of assessed value, but officials plan to start the district at 45 cents, with the higher rate available if growth demands it. At 45 cents per $1,000 the owner of a $350,000 home will pay an additional $157.56 per year in property taxes. At the full rate of 65 cents, the annual tab would be $227.52 for the same $350,000 home. The measure will raise $3.7 million per year.
Here are some key takeaway from the final results:
You have free articles remaining.
• All nine Corvallis votes said yes, with the high percentage of 75.15% in Ward 5 north of the Oregon State University campus and 74.19% in Ward 2, which includes downtown and parts of South Corvallis. Ward 6 in northeast Corvallis (71.80%) and Ward 7 in northwest Corvallis (71.57%) also were above 70%. The lowest yes percentage was 60.75% in Ward 8 in north Corvallis.
• Countywide 17 of the 22 precincts favored the 911 district, with no votes coming from Monroe (Precinct 13), Alsea (Precinct 14), Albany rural (Precinct 18), Monroe rural (Precinct 20) and Adair rural (Precinct 22). Monroe rural turned in the highest no percentage, 63.72%.
• The highest turnout was 50.32% in Precinct 17, north of the Corvallis city limits. Ward 7 in Corvallis was at 49.77%, with that percentage affected by the five-way special council election in that ward won by Paul Shaffer.
• Unsurprisingly, four of the five districts that rejected Measure 2-124 — the two Monroe districts, Alsea and Albany rural — also favored Republican Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential election. Adair rural also rejected the 911 district, but Democrat Hillary Clinton carried that one in 2016.
The final tabulations in the Ward 7 council race show Shaffer with 51.33%, followed by Susan Walenza (16.85%), Brad Longman (16.50%), Lucas Letelier (11.64%) and Linda Gearhart (3.27%).
Two Linn County measures also were on the ballot. Final results show that Measure 22-179, the Lebanon Fire District bond, passed with 52.14% of the vote, with 47.86 voting no. Slightly more than 28% of voters turned out.
The Lyons-Mehama Water District bond, Measure 22-180, failed, with Linn County voters providing the margin of defeat. The measure failed in Linn by a 57.68% to 42.32% margin, but folks on Marion County side of the North Santiam River, passed it by a 58.78% to 41.22% margin. However, far more people voted in Linn, leaving the measure defeated by an overall two-county margin of 53.39% voting no and 46.61% approving the measure.