A discarded cigarette sparked a house fire on Osage Street in Sweet Home on Tuesday morning. No one was injured, but the home sustained heavy damage.
The Sweet Home Fire District responded at about 11:30 a.m. and found smoke coming from a double-wide manufactured home, according to a news release.
Crews from the Oregon Department of Forestry were already assisting in firefighting operations, having extinguished the flames on the outside of the home, which helped to stop the spread of the fire. They also limited damage to the house, the SHFD news release states.
Firefighters continued to battle the fire and overhaul the structure for several hours with the help of the Lebanon Fire Department.
An investigation by the Oregon State Fire Marshal’s Office determined the start of the fire to be unintentional and the cause was a discarded cigarette that had fallen against a plastic vent cover in the foundation of the home, according to the news release.
The cigarette melted the vent until it ignited and the fire then spread to the exterior siding and from there into the void space between the roof and the ceiling, the news release states.