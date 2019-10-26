ANNIVERSARY PARTY

The Institute for Applied Ecology will celebrate its 20th anniversary at its annual meeting at 7 p.m. Nov. 7 at the Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave. in Corvallis.

The event will include a presentation with highlights of the organization’s conservation efforts over the last two decades. Landscape and botanical prints by artist Frances Stilwell will be on sale at the event.

Contact michelw@appliedeco.org for more information.