Get on your boots! Or trail runners! Or sandals! It’s time for an adventure in the great outdoors. This blog will feature plenty of hiking paths and other activities, mainly in western Oregon and the Cascades, but also further afield.
After a winter and spring spent accumulating new camping gear, I was eager to try out a new backpack, pillow and air mattress.
They all worked great, but the item of this trip cost less than $5 at Big 5 or Fred Meyer. And sadly, this gear wasn’t mine.
One member of our hiking crew brought a mosquito head net for our foray to Elk Meadows in the Mount Hood National Forest. And everyone else was insanely jealous.
The mosquitos are ill-tempered at this scenic spot, hard-wired to suck as much blood as possible in their short life spans.
They attacked even if you used bug spray. One tried to fly up my nose and I snorted it out.
Mr. Miyagi catching a fly with chopsticks? Amateur hour. I blinked and caught a mosquito in my eyelid.
Despite the onslaught of vicious bloodsuckers, I’d still highly recommend Elk Meadows, which sits by Mount Hood, and features purple wildflowers swaying in the breeze. We spied plenty of birds and even foxes.
All this for a trek that’s only about three miles one-way, or about six miles round-trip if you’re doing a day hike. The bang for your buck is massive.
And for a trailhead that’s just an hour-and-a-half from Portland, near Mt. Hood Meadows ski resort, things were relatively deserted on a weekday in the peak of the summer.
The trail starts off relatively easy and flat, but after a creek crossing over primitive log bridges, there’s a massive butt-buster of an uphill section.
A circular trail runs along the outer edge of Elk Meadows, and there are several wooded camping spots, with hordes of mosquitos at all times of the day. But out in the meadow, in the bright sunlight and gentle wind, it felt like paradise. At least until closer to dusk.
Besides the bug situation, things could have only been made better by clearer conditions in the night sky. Smoke from wildfires obscured many stars, but it was still possible to see a meteor or three on the overnighter.