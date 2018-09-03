If you go

Elk Meadows

Trail length: About six miles

Difficulty: Moderate*

Scenery: Amazing

Item of the trip: Mosquito net

Fees: $5 day pass or Northwest Forest Pass

Location: Near Mt. Hood Meadows ski resort

Directions: Take Highway 26 from the Portland area to the Mount Hood region, then turn north on Highway 35. Go 16.5 miles north to the Polallie Trailhead, less than a mile north of milepost 73.

More info: www.fs.usda.gov/recarea/mthood/recarea/?recid=53186

*Difficulty scale

Easy – Bring the young kids and the grandfolks! This trail is relatively short, flat and free of risk.

Moderate – Generally day hikes of four to eight miles. This path is fine for most people, but could include steep sections, creek crossings or other challenges. Could be tough, but attainable, for those who aren’t physically fit.

Difficult – This trail is steep, long or challenging, or at times could devolve into a scramble rather than a hike. Even if you’re in shape, be ready to work.

Extreme – Specialized gear is necessary to complete this mission, or the risk is relatively high, even for experienced outdoor enthusiasts.