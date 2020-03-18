Dine-out ban means closure for some

On Monday night, the crowds just kept coming for Novak's Hungarian Restaurant. Diners flooded the dinning room and owner Karen Novak said it was difficult to keep up.

But the dinner rush wasn't a result of the restaurant--closed due to fire last year--re-opening. It had been open for 10 days. People rushed to Novak's on Monday because it was the last night they ever could.

At least for the next four weeks.

That's because on Monday morning, Gov. Kate Brown announced she was ordering all restaurants and bars to close and shift to take-out service to limit the spread of COVID-19, or coronavirus.

"It's all we can do," Novak said of switching to take-out on Tuesday, "That's what we're going to do and we'll see if people want that."

Novak's will have limited hours and use its two front windows for customers to place an order at one and pick up at the other.

"We'll see if people still want their food, the same menu mostly, just in a box," she said.

Cascade Grill, Pop's Branding Iron, Loafer's Station and Sweet Waters will not be able to make the switch to take-out work. Those businesses will be closed for the four weeks ordered by Gov. Brown. And that timeframe may be extended.