A longtime Dial-A-Bus volunteer has been honored for his many years of service.
Jim Landkamer was named a 2018 Helping Hands Award winner by the Confederated Tribes of the Grand Ronde and the Spirit Mountain Community Fund last week.
The 90-year-old Landkamer, a retired engineer, has worked as a volunteer driver for Dial-A-Bus since 1987 and still maintains a weekly shift.
According to information supplied with his letter of nomination, Landkamer has contributed more than 16,000 volunteer hours in his 31 years with Dial-A-Bus, a nonprofit that provides transportation to senior citizens, people with disabilities and others with special needs in and around Benton County.
Each year, the Spirit Mountain Community Fund recognizes three highly motivated individuals working for Oregon nonprofits with Helping Hands Awards in the volunteer, paid staff member and paid manager categories. Each winner receives a plaque, a free one-night stay and dinner for two at Spirit Mountain Casino, and a check for $500.