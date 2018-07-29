In the darkness along I-5 not far from Eugene, Jerry Wylie wanted to just end it all.
It had been six months since he received a diagnosis of dementia. Without any options about how he would be able to cope with the disease, his life began to spiral downward into a complete fog. The depression was unbearable and he had thoughts of suicide.
A few years ago, Wylie and his wife, Kathy, had been invited by a relative to dinner. As the couple got ready to head home, Wylie decided he could not travel as a passenger and wanted to drive.
“I wasn’t on the freeway probably for more than five minutes and I was so terrified that I pulled over to the side of the road,” Wylie recalled. “I said, ‘honey, I can’t drive and I can’t be a passenger. I have to walk home.'”
Wylie slammed the car door shut and headed off into the darkness. His wife couldn’t find him and didn’t know what to do.
“With every step of the way, I was thinking I can’t drive, I can’t be a passenger, it means I can’t do anything with my grandkids, I can’t go camping, I can’t go fishing, all of my travel plans that I had, they’re dead,” the 65-year-old Philomath resident said. "So I was in a really dark spot. Every time I semi went by, I contemplated stepping out.”
His wife ended up calling 911 and Wylie said it took two state patrol cars three hours to find him.
Looking back, Wylie calls it the low point in his battles with dementia.
“The primary reason I was in such a dark place is that when people are given a diagnosis of dementia, they aren’t given any access to support groups, there’s no conversation about rehabilitation, there’s no conversation about living well with the disease,” Wylie said. “Basically you’re told to go home and get your affairs in order and that they’ve got some medications they’ll put you on that might help with the symptoms.
“They give you a death sentence and shove you out the door with nothing.”
Wylie emerged from the fog, however, after finally discovering resources on how to cope with the disease. In fact, he will be one of the keynote speakers at this week’s 33rd annual International Conference on Dementia in Chicago.
He plans to share details of his own story while illustrating how he believes the medical system fails those who are diagnosed. Leading physicians, scientists, researchers, pharmaceutical companies, governments, various organizations and people living with dementia will be in the audience.
Wylie, who graduated with Philomath High School’s Class of 1971, was working for a home builder when the first symptoms started to appear. He had been very successful at the job, taking a company from zero to 70 builds per year over a five-year period during a recession.
Then, he started to have problems getting out the door to go to work. He couldn’t find his keys or wallet and putting lunch together was a problem. He had to factor in an additional hour to his morning routine before leaving the house.
One day, an opportunity surfaced with taking over the construction of homes on a Roseburg golf course. The project meant a lot to the company with plenty of potential for new builds. A meeting was set up.
“I didn’t show up because I had forgotten that I made the appointment,” Wylie said. “That was when I knew something was wrong.”
Wylie called his boss and told him that he needed to hire somebody to take his place. The next call went to his doctor and he ended up going through diagnostic testing with a neuropsychologist.
It was June 2015 when he received the diagnosis. Wylie said he has two types — vascular dementia and Lewy body dementia. In all, there are more than 130 types, the most common being Alzheimer’s.
“It took me a year and a half to finally find Dementia Alliance International,” Wylie said. “After I found them, it was only three days until I was in my very first Zoom chat.”
Zoom is a video-conferencing tool similar to the more popular Skype. The support group included people from around the world and it had an immediate impact on Wylie.
“I laughed for the first time in 1-1/2 years in that meeting and that was the beginning of my rehabilitation,” he said.
Wylie became active in the organization and ended up becoming its vice chair. He received the invitation to speak at the July 26-29 conference after a recommendation from Dementia Alliance International’s CEO. The upcoming event in Chicago — he'll speak Friday morning — will represent his largest-ever audience.
“When you are a person with dementia doing a presentation, they don’t expect it to be perfect,” Wylie says with a laugh. “And so that’s my saving grace.”
Wylie said the lack of referral support and accurate information adds up to “inhumane treatment” — one of the messages of his presentation.
“This year, I can’t tell you how many new members we have with Dementia Alliance International but the numbers are staggering and 98 percent have a similar story in diagnosis.”
Wylie’s story has many other facets, including night terrors that led him to become violent, forcing his wife of 44 years to sleep in another room. The disease also advanced to the point to where he wasn’t able to speak.
“I couldn’t remember enough words to complete a sentence and I couldn’t pronounce them,” he said. “They put me on a drug called Namenda and it actually gave me my voice back.”
That was 18 months ago and Wylie said he’s been told the drug works for about two years: “There’s no predicting it. It might be two years, it might be three. Who knows?”
A little over a year ago, Wylie founded the dementia support group that meets on the first and third Wednesdays at Peace Lutheran Church in Philomath.
“About six months after my diagnosis, it was becoming evident that my wife was going to need help in my care and so we decided to move back to Philomath,” Wylie said. “We decided to move back so my wife would be near members of my family to help with my care.”
Laughter is one of the primary goals at each support group meeting.
“How else can you live well with anything if you can’t laugh?” he says.
