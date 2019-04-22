The third annual Corvallis Type 1 Diabetes Walk is scheduled for 10 a.m. May 11 at the Crystal Lake Sports Park.
The five kilometer walk raises money for JDRF (formerly known as the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation), which funds research into type one diabetes.
Organizer Christine Snow said the walk has drawn around 400 people in each of its first two years and has raised more than $150,000.
Snow said she was inspired to start the event because her own son has dealt with Type 1 diabetes since 1996. She said he had to go through laser surgery to save his vision two years ago.
“Watching him go through this challenge was my primary motivation for wanting to start a walk in Corvallis. It was at that time, in 2016, that I contacted the JDRF about starting a walk in Corvallis. There was little awareness in our community about Type 1 and I believed we could bring the community together to support each other and raise money for Type 1 research," she said.
Teams and individuals can register or donate at www.jdrf.org/corvalliswalk4t1d.
Registration is free and there’s no deadline. In order to get a T-shirt, walkers need to raise at least $100.