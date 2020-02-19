Development deal for Wells Fargo stalls

A deal to develop the old Wells Fargo building in downtown Albany has been delayed an additional three months after a partnership between local businessmen dissolved.

BGW Partners were selected by the Albany Revitalization Area in June to develop the building. The partnership — made up of Matt Bennett of Sybaris, Tom Gerding of Gerding Builders and Buzz Wheeler, owner of Coastal Farm & Ranch — were given six months to work with contractors and engineers to evaluate the building and form a plan.

The group paid $25,000 for the opportunity and were expected to come back before the board to officially purchase the building and enter into a development agreement.

Early possibilities for the building included moving Sybaris into the ground floor and creating apartments on the second floor.

On Wednesday, Gerding came before the board alone.

"To date, it just looks like on a financial basis with Sybaris, it's making it very difficult to make it work," he said. "The project is just not feasible on that end."

Gerding told the board that the group initially intended to pull back from the project but after further discussions, he opted to move forward on his own.