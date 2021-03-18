Detroit community building construction begins

The old high school gymnasium still stands, as well as another smaller building, so the construction will mostly focus on renovating the gym space and building around it.

“We’re going to remodel the gymnasium and that existing auxiliary building,” Duncan said. “We’re also going to add on about 6,000 square feet of auxiliary buildings … so there’s space for people to have meetings.”

The building is being envisioned as a replacement for the Detroit City Hall, which was completely lost to the fires, though it’s being called a “community building” because it will be a de facto gathering space for all kinds of local efforts as the years-long rebuilding of the community continues.

The idea for this project originated with the Detroit Lake Foundation, a local nonprofit that’s become something of a spearhead for the rebuild effort.

“Our goals have always been the same: to better the community of Detroit and the canyon,” Chris Tardiff, the president, said of the foundation’s mission. “But it was a slow-moving foundation prior (to the fires). … We did a lot of little things for the community (like) planting trees in Detroit or donating to large events. Now, with the fires, we’ve really ramped it up.”