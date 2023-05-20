The Oregon Department of Transportation is preparing to detour traffic along Highway 20 near Independence Highway for several days this week.

The detour is scheduled to begin 7 p.m. Sunday, May 21 and end Wednesday morning, May 24, according to an ODOT news release.

ODOT will work in the median lane to install low profile concrete traffic separators at the Independence Highway intersection. Immediately after, workers will move to installing the separator at the Granger Avenue intersection for one week.

The work requires restricting drivers' ability to make left turns at the two intersections. Signed detours will direct traffic to use Pettibone Road and Springhill Road.

The turn restrictions apply to all traffic, including bicyclists.

ODOT estimates completing Phase 1 of Highway 20, from about Garland Nursery to Independence Highway, this summer.

For more information, visit the project webpage at https://bit.ly/43eZphN.

