Details released on 4 Linn COVID deaths as state approaches 7,000

Linn County added two more COVID-19-related deaths as the state's death toll from the disease approached 7,000, according to a Thursday, March 17 report from the Oregon Health Authority.

New daily coronavirus cases continued to decline, the agency stated.

One of Linn County's newly-reported deaths was an 84-year-old man who tested positive for and died with COVID-19 Feb. 10 at his residence.

The other was a 79-year-old woman who tested positive Feb. 19 and died March 8 at Salem Hospital.

The department also released details of two Linn County deaths reported the day before.

A 72-year-old woman who tested positive Feb. 1 died Feb. 4 at Samaritan Albany General Hospital while a 78-year-old man tested positive Feb. 8 and died the same day at Kaiser Permanente Sunnyside Medical Center in Sunnyside, Oregon.

With 27 deaths reported Thursday and a per-day fatality rate hovering around 20, Oregon has amassed 6,960 dead and appeared just days from 7,000 total deaths.

Total COVID-19 deaths stand at 243 in Linn County and 65 in Benton County.

There were 331 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases, 24 fewer than the day before, bringing the state total to 700,960.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

Oregon's rolling, seven-day average of new cases decreased to 327, while daily new case reports have hovered between about 140 and 600. The daily average dropped below 1,000 on Feb. 24 and was more than 8,000 the month before, Jan. 22.

Benton County reported 10 new cases, making its total so far 14,974. Linn County saw 13 new cases for a total of 26,307.

About 10 in 50 people in Linn and eight in 50 people in Benton counties have had COVID cases reported to the state.

Hospitalizations: As of Wednesday, 215 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon, 27 fewer than the prior report. Of those, 45 were in intensive care units with 100, or 15%, available of the state’s 676 ICU beds. OHA reported 15 COVID-19 patients were on ventilators.

Meanwhile, 372 of 4,295 adult non-ICU beds are unoccupied — a 9% availability rate. Staffing limitations are not captured in OHA data and may further limit bed capacity.

There were 15 adult ICU beds open across the region that includes Linn, Benton, Marion, Polk, Lincoln and Yamhill counties (15%) and 45 adult non-ICU beds available (6%).

Vaccinations: OHA reported 3,253 new doses of coronavirus vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry March 9. More than 3.1 million people have had at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, and more than 2.8 million people have completed a vaccine series.

The seven-day running average is now 2,957 doses per day.

About 40%, or two in five people, are fully vaccinated in COVID cases reported to the state. Coronavirus infection rates are four times higher in unvaccinated people than people who are fully vaccinated, according to OHA data.

Nationally: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 41,424 new, confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases, making the U.S. case total nearly 79.5 million.

There were 494 new deaths recorded Wednesday, bringing the country’s death toll to 965,575, according to the CDC.

Alex Powers covers business, environment and healthcare for Mid-Valley Media. Contact him at 541-812-6116 or alex.powers@lee.net.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.