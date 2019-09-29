Despite Sunday morning’s damp and chilly weather, more than 400 people showed up to compete in the Fall Festival Run’s 5- and 10K race courses through Oregon State University’s campus.
The run, organized by the Heart of the Valley Runners group as a fundraiser for trail maintenance projects and local school running programs, was just one piece of the weekend’s Corvallis Fall Festival activities.
Deb Curtis, the festival’s executive director, said Saturday’s rain and thunderstorm didn’t seriously impact the festival, which featured nearly 200 artists and live music in Central Park.
“It’s a little muddy and wet, but I’ve talked to artists and their sales have been very good despite the weather,” she said.
Curtis said over the weekend organizers expected 30,000 people to attend the event, with slightly more that half of them attending Saturday because of the home OSU football game.
Curtis said she thought Saturday's attendance this year actually marked a slight increase over last year, and the thunderstorm in the evening wasn't close enough to event to force an early closure.
Curtis said she thinks so many people came out to the event despite the weather because there is so much new to see — she makes an effort to ensure that a third of each year's artists are new to the event.
“Our community really loves art and they show it by coming out, even in this kind of weather,” she said.
She added that this year the festival added an artisan food area, which was popular.
Curtis said the event had about 180 volunteers over the course of the weekend.
“I can’t say enough about the volunteers. Without them, the festival would not work.”