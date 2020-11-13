Despite pandemic, mid-valley residents find a way to honor veterans

COVID-19 threw a wrench into plans for the annual Albany Veterans Day Parade, widely believed to be the largest west of the Mississippi.

But even though the pandemic made the usual festivities – which attract tens of thousands of people to the city annually – impractical this year, area residents found other ways to honor vets for their service.

On Wednesday, more than 500 vehicles drove through the parking lot of the Mid-Willamette Family YMCA, horns blaring and flags waving, to pay tribute to the men and women who have served in America’s armed forces during a Veterans Day “reverse parade.”

Instead of marching or riding through the city streets, veterans such as 97-year-old John Hale, who flew 42 missions as a B-25 bomber pilot in the Pacific in World War II, made themselves comfortable as this year’s parade came to them.

Shortly after 11 a.m., F-15 Eagle fighter jets from the Oregon Air National Guard’s 142nd Wing streaked over the city in a show of respect.