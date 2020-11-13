Despite pandemic, mid-valley residents find a way to honor veterans

COVID-19 threw a wrench into plans for the annual Albany Veterans Day Parade, widely believed to be the largest west of the Mississippi.
But even though the pandemic made the usual festivities – which attract tens of thousands of people to the city annually – impractical this year, area residents found other ways to honor vets for their service.
On Wednesday, more than 500 vehicles drove through the parking lot of the Mid-Willamette Family YMCA, horns blaring and flags waving, to pay tribute to the men and women who have served in America’s armed forces during a Veterans Day “reverse parade.”
Instead of marching or riding through the city streets, veterans such as 97-year-old John Hale, who flew 42 missions as a B-25 bomber pilot in the Pacific in World War II, made themselves comfortable as this year’s parade came to them.
Shortly after 11 a.m., F-15 Eagle fighter jets from the Oregon Air National Guard’s 142nd Wing streaked over the city in a show of respect.
And in Lebanon, more than two dozen medical students showed their support with a walk around the campus of the Edward C. Allworth Veterans Home. The students carried signs they had decorated honoring those who had served. Staff members at the home alerted residents when the students were near their area so they could wave at the visitors through the windows.
The walk was organized by Lisa Kim, a first-year student at Western University of Health Sciences, College of Osteopathic Medicine of the Pacific-Northwest, located in Lebanon. Kim is a graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point and served in the U.S. Army.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.