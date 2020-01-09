DEQ issues largest air quality fine ever at $1.3 million

An aluminum recycling plant in The Dalles has been hit with the largest fine ever imposed by the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality for air pollution.

The state announced Thursday that it is assessing a fine of $1.3 million against Hydro Extrusion USA, a Norwegian company found by DEQ and Environmental Protection Agency inspectors to have multiple violations of its air quality permits for its plant in The Dalles. The violations were found during an inspection last April, DEQ said.

According to DEQ, the facility’s air quality permit allows it to melt only “clean charge” — material that’s free of oil and grease, paints or other coatings. Inspectors found that the facility processed unclean, coated aluminum scrap for more than a year.

“DEQ found Hydro Extrusion operated with flagrant disregard for the rules and conditions of its air quality permit,” said Kieran O’Donnell, DEQ compliance and enforcement manager. “DEQ expects industrial facilities to adhere to the rules that are in place to protect the health of Oregon’s people and environment. Hydro Extrusion chose not to follow these rules, and DEQ is holding the facility accountable to ensure in the future it operates in full compliance with environmental laws.”