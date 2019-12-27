DEQ fines mid-valley operation for burning dead cattle

Battalion Chief Nick Tyler remembers the call.

It was a burn complaint on Agan Road in Lebanon — not unusual for the Lebanon Fire Department in May.

The May 13 fire at 32704 Agan Road was large and unattended. At least 35 dead cattle and five dead sheep were discovered in the 80 cubic yards of burning material by responding emergency services.

“The animals were already deceased,” he said.

However, Oregon law prohibits the burning of deceased animals at any time and this week, the Department of Environmental Quality made public a $17,969 penalty leveled against property owners Mark and Bethany Wahl.

The Wahls own a ranching operation on Swank Drive in Albany as well as the property in Lebanon.

In a letter addressed to the Wahls, DEQ said the burning of the animals, as well as the plastics, asphalt material, furniture and petroleum products also discovered in the pile, created a threat to public health.

“Toxic chemical exposure can result from such burning, and each illegal burn contributes to the cumulative amount of pollution in the atmosphere,” the letter read.