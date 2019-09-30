State environmental regulators have dropped a fine against the city of Corvallis after determining that no environmental laws were broken during a construction mishap at the Rock Creek Reservoir last year.
The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality issued a $6,600 fine against the city on May 7 for allowing “cementitious grout” to enter the creek during a construction project in August 2018.
The reservoir, located in the city-owned Rock Creek watershed, had been drained so R&W Excavating of Scio could install a new intake structure. A small amount of concrete got into a pool on the bed of the 100 million-gallon reservoir and went into a drainpipe.
The spill was quickly contained, and the city reported the circumstances to DEQ as required by law. However, the agency classified the incident as a serious violation, saying the “highly caustic” construction material posed a potential hazard to cutthroat trout and other aquatic organisms in Rock Creek.
City officials appealed the decision, calling the spill a minor incident that was handled properly.
The city argued that little or no cement ever entered the creek, saying it was clean water that was being used to test boreholes drilled by the contractor.
“The bottom line is that, in terms of the amount of material that was in the water that was discharged into the reservoir, it wasn’t much above the background turbidity you would see in the creek,” said Mary Steckel, director of the Corvallis Public Works Department.
Steckel added that R&W Excavating didn’t do anything improper.
“The contractor did everything right,” Steckel said. “They were in full compliance and cooperated with the city from the beginning.”
In the end, DEQ officials agreed with the city’s assessment of the situation.
“We have every reason to believe the description (of what happened) was accurate,” agency spokesperson Jennifer Flynt said on Monday.
Flynt said Corvallis officials followed the law in reporting a potential discharge, but no documented water quality violation took place and the fine has been dropped.
While Corvallis gets most of its water from the Willamette River, the Rock Creek Watershed is an important supplemental source. Located about 15 miles west of town on the shoulder of Marys Peak, the watershed produces more than 1 billion gallons of drinking water each year.