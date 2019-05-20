More than 50 law enforcement vehicles from all over the mid-valley formed an honor guard Monday afternoon to escort the body of a brother officer to a downtown Corvallis funeral home.
Rick Fontaine, 49, a longtime patrol deputy with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, died Monday morning at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center after a brief illness, according to Undersheriff Greg Ridler.
Patrol cars and motorcycles from multiple agencies, emergency lights flashing, formed a solemn procession as Fontaine’s body was transported to McHenry Funeral Home around 3 p.m., Ridler said.
Fellow officers from the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, Linn County Sheriff’s Office, Corvallis Police Department, Philomath Police Department and Lebanon Police Department took part.
Traffic was halted briefly as the cortege traveled along Highway 99W.
Ridler said Fontaine had recently been diagnosed with a brain tumor.
“He came to the office on Saturday, had a seizure and collapsed,” Ridler said. “He never regained consciousness.”
A public viewing is scheduled for 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 21, at McHenry Funeral Home, 206 NW Fifth St.