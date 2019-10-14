The Benton County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Children’s Farm Home Sunday night after five residents broke into a secure area and destroyed some property.
Undersheriff Greg Ridler said deputies were dispatched to the juvenile treatment facility shortly after 10:30 p.m. for a report about the juveniles breaking into the secure area.
“Deputies were called to calm the juveniles. The deputies were successful and allowed staff to restore order in under five minutes,” he said.
Ridler said one of the juveniles was cited for three counts of harassment and all of the residents remained at the facility afterward.
He added that there were no injuries reported in the response. He also said he doesn’t yet know what property was damaged because reports on the incident haven’t been completed yet.
“The deputies did not charge them with any criminal mischief, so I would guess the damage was minimal,” he said.
He added that calls to the Farm Home, located on Highway 20 between Corvallis and Albany, can be challenging for deputies. The Farm Home, operated by Trillium Family Services, is a treatment center for children ages 5 to 18 with behavior and mental health challenges.
“The deputies did a quick and effective job calming the situation down and allowing Farm Home staff to continue in the efforts to provide these kids with an environment that can hopefully help them,” he said.