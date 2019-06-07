Linn County Sheriff's Office deputies are continuing to investigate a motor vehicle crash that occurred earlier this week on Rodgers Mountain Loop, near Scio.
On Wednesday, June 5 at 8:30 p.m., the Linn County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received a report of a pickup truck that had crashed into a tree, according to a news release issued Friday morning by the Sheriff's Office.
Rescue personnel arrived on scene and found the body of Hilbert Elliott, 85, in the 1999 Dodge Dakota truck. The truck was sitting next to the roadway where it came to rest after striking a tree.
It is not known if the crash was caused by a medical event or driver error. There were no passengers with Elliott and no other vehicles were involved.
The Linn County Medical Examiner Office responded and is assisting in the investigation. Elliott was transported to Weddle’s Funeral Home.
Deputies were assisted by the Scio Fire Department and the Lebanon Fire District.