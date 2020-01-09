Dental hygiene program takes PHS graduate to Jamaica

“It was funny coming back here because there are so many people willing to help us out and be our patients and be a part of our learning process and helping us become professionals in this industry,” Schrock said. “I give a lot of credit to all of those people we saw in Jamaica because they were just so eager and they loved being there with us; they loved learning about our culture as we did about theirs.”

In an article published on OIT’s website, instructor Jeannie Bopp said she was proud of the students for their compassion, composure and professionalism.

“The people of Jamaica were extremely grateful and appreciative of the care they received,” she said. “They thanked us with gifts of coconuts, avocados, dancing and traditional Jamaican food. They had little to give but their smiles and appreciation were reward enough.”

Schrock, who graduated with Philomath High’s Class of 2014 and is the daughter of Elaine and Barry Schrock, said she plans to live in the Bend-Redmond area after graduation. She had lived in that area for three years while taking prerequisite classes at Central Oregon Community College.

Schrock’s experiences at PHS included a good dose of athletics with an emphasis on equestrian. Horses continue to be an important part of her life.

“I love the career path that I’ve chosen and I feel very fortunate to get this far in it and all the things I have and I’m really excited to provide a good life for my horses,” she said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.