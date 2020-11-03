Dems appear to sweep statewide races

Also on the ballot were Kyle Markley of Hillsboro, Libertarian Party; and Nathalie Paravicini of Portland, Pacific Green and Progressive parties.

The secretary of state is the chief elections officer — although elections are conducted by Oregon’s 36 counties — overseer of audits and custodian of records. The office is next in line of succession to the governor.

Fagan wrestled back for Democrats the secretary of state’s office, which Dennis Richardson won four years ago to become the first Republican victor statewide since 2002 and the first Republican to hold that office in 32 years.

Richardson died of cancer in February 2019. Democratic Gov. Kate Brown, herself a former secretary of state, appointed former legislator Bev Clarno of Redmond to the vacancy. Clarno did not seek a full term.

Fagan, boosted by contributions from public employees unions after former House Majority Leader Jennifer Williamson dropped out before the filing deadline, edged two Democratic opponents in the May 19 primary. State Sen. Mark Hass of Beaverton was a target of the unions for his 2019 vote for changes in the public-pension system; Jamie McLeod-Skinner of Terrebonne was the 2018 nominee for the 2nd District congressional seat.