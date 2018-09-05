Albany's Landmarks Advisory Commission voted 4-1 Wednesday to put a one-year stay on a proposal by an Albany couple to tear down three historic homes.
Mark and Tina Siegner, who purchased the three homes on a single tax lot at Calapooia Street and Fourth Avenue in the Monteith Historic District, described themselves as "disappointed and frustrated" by the decision but said they haven't yet decided whether they'll appeal to the Albany City Council.
By city code, the commission cannot deny demolition outright, but can delay it to give time to explore alternatives that might save the buildings. If nothing is found, in a year's time, demolition can proceed.
At issue are three homes at 331 Calapooia St. SW, 533 Fourth Ave. SW and 525 Fourth Ave. SW. All are all two-story residences built sometime between 1858 and 1910. They share a single tax lot within the Monteith National Register Historic District.
The homes had been leased by Signs of Victory Ministries for transitional housing until this past November, when city officials evicted tenants, declaring the homes uninhabitable. The nonprofit ministry then bought the homes, selling them in turn to the Siegners this past December.
Four of the commissioners present — David Abarr, Keith Kolkow, Larry Preston and Jolene Thompson — agreed with staff reports that concluded the Siegners did not meet the necessary criteria to warrant demolition. Chairman Bill Ryals dissented.
In particular, commissioners cited sections 1 and 2 of the review criteria, which state historic buildings can be torn down only if no "prudent or feasible alternative exists," or if they are "deteriorated beyond repair and cannot be economically rehabilitated on the site to provide a reasonable income."
The Siegners argue they have proven both conditions. All three homes suffer from leaking roofs, joists that had been cut or burned, jury-rigged wiring and plumbing, scarred and broken inner walls and fireplaces, and sagging porch structures. In addition, the couple removed enough trash and human waste from the three to fill eight 40-yard containers.
A builder with 30 years of experience, Mark Siegner submitted paperwork estimating it would take $350,000 for each home for restoration, money he said he can't recoup through rent.
"Based on our experience, the numbers ... are, if anything, conservative due to the condition of these houses," he said. "If they were to be rehabilitated, that time was 30 years ago."
Six neighbors testified in favor of the demolition proposal, saying they believe in preserving Albany's history, but in this case, there's nothing left to save.
"We have waited and watched patiently for something good to happen to these homes," Melissa Saylor said. "The time to save these houses has passed."
But two other neighbors spoke against the proposal, saying they didn't feel the Siegners had explored all options.
Jeff Heesacker asked why the Siegners hadn't explored breaking the lot into sellable tracts of three, or trying to save just one home at a time. "These buildings can hold their value," he said.
Camron Settlemier said he felt the Siegners were being unrealistic by listing prices for items such as $6,000 for countertops and $15,000 for roofing. He said he'd prefer the couple look at "maybe not a street-of-dream houses but basic, functional houses," especially if they are to be used as rentals.
Settlemier also pointed out another historic home, at 627 Fifth Ave. S.E., had been restored in spite of heavy fire damage suffered to the entire back side in 2011. Preston, the commission member, noted he'd been the contractor on that project and agreed it could be done.
Prior to casting her vote, Thomson said she had been inside the homes when they were occupied and agreed they had been damaged.
However, she said, "I still believe, at the end of the day, providing effective stewardship of historic territory is a big part of what Albany is. ... I think we really have to consider if there's any alternatives."