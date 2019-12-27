Democratic state chair to speak to Linn Dems

Carla “KC” Hanson, chair of the Democratic Party of Oregon, will be the featured speaker during the monthly general meeting of the Linn County Democrats, scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, at Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE.
A social time with light refreshments begins at 6 p.m.
Hanson, who lives in Gresham, was elected party chair last March. From 2008-13, she served as chair of the Multnomah County Democrats. Since then, Hanson consulted on various political campaigns and continued her activism with both the Multnomah Democrats and the Democratic Party of Oregon (DPO).
Hanson moved to Oregon from Lawrence, Kansas, in 1989. She traveled around the state in 1992 and ’94 on behalf of the LGBT community, campaigning against two antigay ballot measures. Both measures were defeated.
She has spent 24 years as a small business owner, specializing in minor automotive paint repair.
“Individuals don’t win elections nor do they create policy,” Hanson said in a statement on the DPO website. “Campaigns are won, and good policy is effected because teams of folks — sometimes with divergent opinions — work together for the common good. We are a huge Democratic team, and there are no roster limitations!”
For more information about the meeting and the Linn County Democrats, contact Linn Dems Chair Jerred Taylor at linncodems@dpo.org.