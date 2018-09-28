Democratic candidates for Linn County commissioner and state representative will be the featured speakers during the Thursday, Oct. 4, meeting of the Linn County Democrats in the Albany Public Library Meeting Room, 2450 14th Ave., SE.
A social time, with light refreshments, begins at 6 p.m. The meeting starts at 6:30. Child care will be provided
Three candidates, all endorsed by the Linn County Democrats, will give opening remarks, then answer questions. They are:
• Stephanie Newton, Linn County commissioner candidate, who faces Republican incumbent John Lindsey and Independent candidate Gary Sullivan in the Nov. 6 general election.
• Jerred Taylor, House District 15 state representative candidate, who is running against Republican Shelly Boshart-Davis and Independent Cynthia Hyatt.
• Renee Windsor-White, House District 17 state representative candidate, who is running against Republican incumbent Sherrie Sprenger.
The Linn Dems Campaign Office in Two Rivers Market, 250 Broadalbin St., SW, in downtown Albany, is open from noon to 6 p.m. weekdays.
For more information about the meeting and the Linn County Democrats, contact Linn Dems Co-Chair Graham Kislingbury, 541-974-2075 or g.kislingbury@comcast.net.