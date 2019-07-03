The Corvallis Planning Commission will deliberate on the second phase of the Russell Gardens development at its July 17 meeting.
Commissioners held a public hearing on the Legend Homes proposal Wednesday night, but a request to hold the record open meant that no deliberations were held.
Legend is seeking approval of zone change, subdivision and major lot development option applications for phase II, which is planned for 3.81 acres on Southwest 53rd Street.
The parcel is just north of phase one of the development, which consists of 46 lots on a 7-acre parcel. Homes have been completed on six of the phase one lots, with another 26 under construction. Legend Homes President Jim Chapman said that he hopes to conclude phase one within a year.
Phase II, if approved, would consist of 22 lots and feature single-family attached and detached homes. Legend is seeking variances from city code on street alignment and block perimeter standards, but community development staff have recommended approval of the project.
Development of the two parcels is occurring separately because they were purchased at different times.
Three residents spoke in opposition to the proposal at Wednesday’s public hearing. Key concerns addressed were parking, traffic, landscape buffers and trees and stormwater issues.
One resident also expressed frustration that she had not received the required public notice for phase II despite receiving one for the first phase.
The Planning Commission welcomed two new members Wednesday, Penny York and Kailey Kornhauser. They replaced Jeff Ginalias and Susan Morré.
Christopher Ouellette was elected chair of the commission. York, a former city councilor for Ward 1, was elected vice-chair. Paul Woods and Carl Price, the outgoing chair and vice-chair, remain on the commission but chose not to seek leadership positions.
Price will remain the commission's liaison to the Housing and Community Development Advisory Board, while Tom Jensen will continue to serve as the representative to the Historic Resources Commission.
Kornhauser, TJ Lamkin and Vanessa Blackstone will comprise the Land Development Hearings Board, the three-person Planning Commission subset that hears a narrow range of land-use cases. Woods will be the alternate for the board.