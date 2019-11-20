After three weeks of testimony from prosecution witnesses, the defense in the William Hargrove murder trial took less than a day to make its case.
Hargrove’s attorney, Mike Flinn, called just six people to the stand on Tuesday, focusing his attention on undermining the credibility of two key witnesses for the prosecution: Michelle Chavez, a married woman with whom Hargrove was having a long-running affair, and Stevie Ray, who was friends with both Hargrove and Chavez and had also become close with the victim in the case, Anna Repkina.
Repkina, a 27-year-old Russian woman who shared an apartment with Hargrove and was engaged to marry him, was found dead on a logging road near Alsea on April 17, 2017, killed by a single shotgun blast.
Hargrove, now 30, was arrested three days after Repkina’s body was found and is charged with murder, identity theft and two counts of theft in connection with her death.
Flinn has argued since the start of the trial that it was Chavez who fired the fatal shot (an allegation that she denied on the witness stand), and he set out to bolster that claim in Benton County Circuit Court on Tuesday.
George Clark, an elderly Corvallis resident, testified that he became friends with Hargrove four or five years ago and would sometimes go shooting with him in the woods outside of Alsea. On one of those occasions, he said, Chavez came along.
“We all took a turn using Will’s .45,” Clark said from the witness stand.
“(Chavez) handled it well, from what I could see,” he added. “She’s not a good shot, but she’s not a bad shot.”
Two or three weeks after Hargrove was arrested, Clark testified, Chavez came to his house alone.
“She drove up and parked and came up and said, ‘Are we still friends?’” he recalled.
A little later in the conversation, Clark said, Chavez “made a statement that she didn’t know how to shoot.”
Under questioning from Flinn, Clark said the statement came out of the blue and seemed odd to him at the time. He also said Chavez came to his home a few weeks later and made the same statement a second time.
You have free articles remaining.
Clark’s wife, Rose, testified that she overheard both conversations. She said she heard Chavez tell her husband that “she didn’t know how to handle a gun.”
She added that Chavez came by the house alone a third time but that she and her husband were on their way to a doctor’s appointment and didn’t have time to talk.
Flinn’s final witness was Stevie Ray, who had been called earlier in the case to testify for the prosecution.
In her previous court appearance, Ray said a number of things that appeared to cast Hargrove in a guilty light.
For one thing, Ray testified that Chavez had been pressuring Hargrove to break off his relationship with Repkina and choose her instead. She also said she had seen a gun case and some shotgun shells in Hargrove’s vehicle and that Repkina told her he had been drinking a lot and had gotten violent with her.
After initially calling Ray to the stand on Tuesday morning to clear up a point about the cellphone she used to talk with Repkina, Flinn called her back in the afternoon.
This time he had just one question:
“Back in February of this year,” he asked, “were you convicted of theft in the first degree, based on the guilty plea you entered in court?”
“Yes,” Ray answered, “I was.”
With that, the defense rested its case.
The trial will resume Wednesday morning before Judge Matthew Donohue. Senior Benton County Deputy District Attorney Amie Matusko said she plans to call one or two rebuttal witnesses, and Donohue told the attorneys for both sides he wants to spend the rest of the day hammering out a set of final jury instructions.
Most of Thursday will be devoted to final arguments from the prosecution and the defense, and the 12-person jury is expected to begin deliberations on a verdict Thursday night or Friday morning.