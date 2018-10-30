Two people charged with murder in last May’s fatal shooting in Blodgett were in court on Tuesday to answer indictments in the case.
Jim Dandee Morris, 56, and Julie Anne Thurman, 51, both face multiple charges in connection with the shootings of Blodgett residents Wesley Newell and Cassandra J. Wilhelm at the home of Thurman’s estranged husband, Bragi Thurman.
Newell, 68, died in the May 21 incident. Wilhelm, 46, was seriously wounded. Bragi Thurman and his son, Troy, were also at the house on the night of the attack but escaped injury.
Prosecutors allege that Morris, armed with a rifle, fired the shots that killed Newell and wounded Wilhelm and that he also attempted to shoot Bragi and Troy Thurman. Julie Thurman is accused of trying to run over Bragi and Troy Thurman with her car and attempting to help Morris escape. Both are accused of stealing a gun from Bragi Thurman.
Preliminary charges were filed in May, but the two co-defendants were back in Benton County Circuit Court on Tuesday morning.
Dressed in striped jail scrubs and shackled hand and foot, Thurman and Morris each made brief appearances, with their attorneys, before Judge Locke Williams to answer grand jury indictments in the case.
Both pleaded not guilty to all charges.
Morris is charged with one count of murder, one count of attempted aggravated murder, three counts of attempted murder, one count of first-degree assault, two counts of attempted first-degree assault, four counts of unlawful use of a firearm, two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm and one count of theft of a firearm.
Thurman is charged with one count of murder, three counts of attempted murder, one count of first-degree assault, four counts of attempted first-degree assault, one count of hindering prosecution and one count of theft of a firearm.
Morris and Thurman are scheduled to be back in court for a status check hearing on Dec. 18.
No trial date has been set.