A Sweet Home woman was arraigned in Benton County Circuit Court Thursday on several charges stemming from a Nov. 7 traffic stop in downtown Corvallis in which she was tased by a Benton County sheriff’s deputy after allegedly refusing his commands and reaching for a loaded pistol.
Alanna Nicole Partin, 38, was arraigned on a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm, interfering with a peace officer and failure to carry or present a driver’s license.
Partin didn’t make the procedure easy for Judge Matthew Donohue, at first refusing to acknowledge her name and then repeatedly challenging the court’s authority.
“I reserve all rights; I waive none,” Partin declared.
“I am directly challenging this court’s jurisdiction in all matters pertaining to this case.”
“You can either cooperate or not,” Donohue responded. “The case is going to move forward.”
Partin repeatedly objected as Donohue read and explained the charges against her and the potential penalties she could face.
Asked if she understood, Partin replied: “I do not understand anything in this court because I do not stand under this court. I stand over this court as the public.”
She then demanded that the judge produce documents to establish the court’s authority.
Instead, Donohue directed her to come back to court for a second appearance in the case at 10:30 a.m. Dec. 27.
“If you fail to appear,” the judge warned her, “a warrant will be issued for your arrest.”
Partin represented herself during the proceeding and indicated she would not retain an attorney in the case.
According to the initial incident report of Partin’s arrest, she was pulled over by a sheriff’s deputies at 1:48 a.m. Nov. 7 on Northwest Third Street near Van Buren Avenue for having an obscured license plate and displaying a white light in the rear of her vehicle.
She reportedly refused to show a driver’s license or get out of the vehicle when told she was under arrest. Instead, according to the incident report, she reached for a loaded .357 caliber revolver, at which point a deputy used a Taser to stun her into submission and take her into custody.
The report states that the pistol turned out to be stolen and that Partin was also in possession of an AR-15 rifle with no serial number.
Partin could face up to five years in prison on the weapons possession charge. The other two counts are misdemeanors.