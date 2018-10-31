As ranking member of the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure, U.S. Rep. Peter DeFazio is interested in just about anything that makes things go.
The Springfield Democrat has visited Linn-Benton Community College on other occasions to see its transportation-related programs, including coming to the grand opening in 2016 of the college's Advanced Transportation and Technology Center.
But he hadn't yet seen LBCC's two most recent industrial projects: new buildings for mechatronics and nondestructive testing. So on a swing through the mid-valley Tuesday, he made it a point to visit both.
"It's just extraordinary," he said. "A modern learning space for the future of technology in the United States of America."
And, DeFazio added, he's "a huge fan" of career and technical education, which LBCC prides itself on being able to provide. "This program is a stellar example."
The biggest threat to students who go through the community college's industrial programs is not sticking around long enough to finish because employers are ready to pounce on their skills, said Dave Becker, the college's dean of manufacturing.
Entry-level positions move rapidly to annual paychecks of $50,000 to $55,000, Becker said. And every student who went through the mechatronics program last spring came out with a job.
The programs speak for themselves — but it never hurts to have a member of Congress speak for them too, college officials said.
As the ranking member on the transportation committee, DeFazio is in a position to provide leadership at the national level for what LBCC and other community college are trying to do, said John McArdle, LBCC director of development and government relations, who also took Tuesday's tour. That helps the community college be more efficient and globally competitive, and to create family-wage jobs that will stay in the United States.
"Congressman DeFazio has been a longstanding supporter of the college and everything we do," added President Greg Hamann, who joined the Tuesday afternoon tour. "It's a longstanding relationship that really creates opportunities for us and makes us a stronger institution."
Despite facing another challenge for his seat this election season from Republican Art Robinson, DeFazio said he wasn't in town Tuesday to campaign for himself. His only comment on the upcoming election: "Seven more days."