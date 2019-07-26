U.S. Rep. Peter DeFazio is holding town hall meetings Wednesday in Corvallis and Albany to discuss war powers.
The Corvallis meeting is set for 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Chintimini Senior and Community Center, 2601 NW Tyler Ave.
The Albany meeting is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the main branch of the Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE.
Although the U.S. Constitution grants Congress, not the executive branch, the power to declare war, the war powers of the legislative branch have eroded over time, according to a news release from DeFazio, whose U.S. House District 4 includes Corvallis and Albany.
Over the past fifty years, many presidents of both parties have unlawfully exerted sole authority to commit U.S. forces to armed conflict overseas, the news release states.
“Just this week, President Trump and officials in his administration have suggested they would violate the Constitution and not seek congressional approval if they decide to pursue military action in Iran. I have repeatedly called on President Trump, just as I have with past presidents of both parties, to respect Congress’s constitutional power to declare war and consult with Congress before committing U.S. troops to any military conflict, as laid out in Article I of the Constitution and the War Powers Resolution of 1973,” DeFazio said, in the news release.
“Unfortunately, he has not heeded those calls and has continued to commit troops to active conflict without seeking congressional approval. The American people deserve to know the full scope of any potential conflict—including an exit strategy—before the U.S. considers another military campaign in the Middle East or anywhere else in the world,” DeFazio added, in the news release.
DeFazio will also discuss his legislation, H.J. Res 66, the War Powers Amendments of 2019, which would strengthen Congress’s war powers and require presidents to consult with Congress and gain congressional authorization before sending U.S. forces into conflicts.
DeFazio will be joined by University of Baltimore constitutional law professor and author Garrett Epps, a noted expert in the subject of congressional war-making authority.