U.S. Rep. Peter DeFazio made a pitch to save the Affordable Care Act during a visit to Corvallis on Wednesday, saying that overturning the Obama-era health care law would be a big step backward for many Americans.
Speaking to about 120 people in the downtown public library during a 75-minute town hall meeting, Oregon’s Democratic 4th District congressman warned that the ACA is under assault from the Trump administration and congressional Republicans, despite the fact that no alternative health care plan for the country is in place.
“They’ve never come up with a viable plan, even when they controlled the House, the Senate and the White House,” he said.
Before the ACA was passed, DeFazio reminded the audience, medical expenses were the most common cause of personal bankruptcies in this country, insurers could deny coverage for people with pre-existing conditions and young adults between the ages of 19 and 26 could not be covered under their parents’ health plans.
He also pointed out that hundreds of thousands of uninsured Oregonians gained coverage under the ACA’s expansion of the Medicaid program.
“Before we had the Affordable Care Act, Oregon used to hold a lottery to see who would get Medicaid coverage in this state,” DeFazio said. “I do not want to go back to those days.”
Turning to what is shaping up as a key issue in the 2020 elections, DeFazio noted that several versions of the Medicare for All bill – which he supports – have been introduced in the House and Senate.
With a Republican majority in the Senate, he said, he doesn’t expect any of those bills to become law. But he said congressional Democrats are working to prepare the ground for passage in the future by bringing some of those bills up for committee hearings, at least in the Democratically-controlled House.
Joining DeFazio on the podium were three local health care experts.
Julie Manning, a vice president of Samaritan Health Services, said the ACA has helped hold down health care costs and improve care in the mid-valley, leading to a sharp decline in emergency room visits and hospital readmissions and big increases in adolescent well-patient visits and developmental screenings for babies and toddlers.
Sherlyn Dahl, who heads up Benton County’s community health centers, said the ACA has enabled a large number of the low-income patients the clinics serve to obtain health insurance, greatly improving their access to care.
The impact has been especially noticeable in rural clinic sites such as Monroe and Alsea.
“Bringing health care into those rural communities really made a difference for those folks,” she said.
Dahl said the ACA has enabled the clinics to add or expand services such as dental care, opioid addiction treatment and health care navigation, as well as data collection systems to measure outcomes.
“The ACA has allowed us to invest in that and not be driven by a visit or a diagnosis,” she said.
Dr. Craig Williams, a pharmacy professor at Oregon State University, addressed another issue highlighted by DeFazio: prescription drug pricing.
He noted that pharmaceutical companies in this country can set their prices however they like, which can make some drugs incredibly expensive.
Conversely, as prices come down for generic drugs, fewer and fewer companies want to produce them, which can lead to shortages or, in cases where only one manufacturer is left, sharply rising prices for non-brand-name drugs.
“Health care in general in this country now costs $1.3 trillion (a year), and that’s a lot of money,” Williams said. “Increasingly, I think, we’re seeing pharmaceutical companies being more brazen about getting a bigger piece of that pie.”
DeFazio spent about 30 minutes fielding questions from the audience on a variety of health care topics, from drug pricing to soaring health care costs to Medicare for All.
The last audience member to speak, who identified himself as a retired physician, got a round of applause when he suggested the United States could go a long way toward fixing its broken health care system if it diverted funding from what he categorized as a bloated defense budget.
“The military-industrial complex is eating up billions, trillions of dollars,” he said.
“Let’s cut back on our sacred cow, and then we’ll have more money for more important things.”