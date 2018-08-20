U.S. Rep. Peter DeFazio, D-Springfield, has served in Congress since 1987, and he said he’s never been part of a session so bitterly divided, partisan and unproductive.
The major “accomplishment” for Congress, the 71-year-old said with sarcasm, was a tax bill meant to supercharge the economy.
“This was supposed to raise wages. It hasn’t,” DeFazio told an audience of more than 75 people at the Albany Public Library on Monday afternoon. He struck much the same tone during an interview earlier in the day with the editors of the Albany Democrat-Herald and Lebanon Express.
Real wages have actually declined — and only about 6 percent of workers received a raise or bonus due to the tax bill, DeFazio said in Albany.
Meanwhile, he added, the wealthiest and large corporations benefit, saying big companies such as pharmaceutical firms have used the tax breaks to buy back stocks and enrich owners and executives.
The six largest banks in America are getting a $20 billion tax break, DeFazio said.
The tax bill “is going to increase the deficit and put us on a path that isn’t sustainable,” he said. The congressman said that the federal deficit is poised to hit the $1 trillion mark next year.
DeFazio, who represents Oregon’s 4th Congressional District, hosted town halls in Lebanon, Albany and Corvallis on Monday.
Because of the 2 p.m. start time for the Albany forum, many of the attendees were older. And, as most of the listeners seemed to be Democrats, the environment was supportive.
“I wish you’d run for president,” Rhea Avery of Albany told DeFazio, during a question about impeachment proceedings.
Art Hitz of Jefferson, a “registered Democrat all my life,” said after the forum that this was his first political town hall.
“There were a lot of intelligent questions. I wish he would have had more positive answers, but everything is so bleak with this current administration,” Hitz said.
DeFazio fielded queries on a wide range of topics, including healthcare, the environment, immigration, and more.
Regarding election funding, and the secretive nature of who supports candidates, DeFazio quipped, “The country is in trouble. We have the best democracy money can buy, which isn’t too good.”
DeFazio didn’t mince words when it comes to a border wall with Mexico, noting environmental problems and saying that it wouldn’t be effective. “It’s absurdity. It’s a waste of money,” he said.
DeFazio said he wasn’t sure of what will come from investigations about whether President Donald Trump is connected to Russian election meddling.
But if Democrats take control of the government, expect Trump’s tax returns to be released, the representative said.
DeFazio said he wouldn’t recommend impeachment unless something egregious is found.